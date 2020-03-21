Large-Scale Abstract Painting: Weekend Intensive

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

In this class we will design and create an 18"x24" acrylic abstract painting. With an intro to color theory, mark making, and composition, the instructor will help guide you in this intuitive and fun abstract painting class. Leave with a large, ready-to-hang original! Instructor: Stephanie Fallon. Cost: $60, $48 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
540-342-5760
