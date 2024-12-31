× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

POWER PASS RESTRICTED

Get charged up for a Legendary Electric New Year's Eve featuring Larry Keel's Electric Larry Land. The Experience add a drummer and plug in for a rowdy night of music and mayhem! Special guests will be announced soon and as always, expect champagne toasts, balloons and plenty of 5PTS surprises to welcome 2025. We wouldn't want to spend NYE with anyone but you!

Electric Larry Land presents Larry Keel’s simultaneously gritty and suave original music applied to an electric format, creating what he calls a “sonic groove-and-vibe machine”. With this unit, Keel gives rein to his innate drive to expand his songs and playing style with this high-powered, highly creative and highly accomplished 4-piece band comprised of electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass and drums. It’s dynamic Acoustic Rock at its finest.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.