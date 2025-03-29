Larry McCray

× Expand Courtesy of Jefferson Center

Introduced to the guitar by his sister Clara, Larry was inspired by the music of blues legends B.B., Freddie, and Albert King. In the late '80s, he caught the attention of Virgin Records executive John Wooler, who signed him to Point Blank Records. Larry's debut album, "Ambition," released in 1990, blended blues, rock, and soul, garnering critical acclaim. Throughout the '90s, Larry collaborated with artists like Albert Collins and released albums like "Delta Hurricane" (1993) and "Born to Play the Blues" (1998), helping define blues rock. He has shared the stage with blues icons such as B.B. King and Buddy Guy, as well as rock legends like the Allman Brothers. In 2021, Larry released "Blues Without You" on Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive label, showcasing his continued vitality and talent in the blues genre.

