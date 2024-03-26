× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

East Los Angeles Chicano indie-folk band Las Cafeteras has taken the music scene by storm with its infectious live performances, crossing many genres and borders along the way. With jaranas and requintos (Mexican ukulele-sized guitars) and the rhythmic percussion created by dancing on a wood floor, Las Cafeteras remixes roots music as modern day troubadours, combining Son Jarocho (Veracruz music style) with rock and a heaping spoonful of impassioned social justice.

Born and raised east of the Los Angeles River, the group is a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats, and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to “build a world where many worlds fit.”

From Afro-Mexican to Americana, from soul to Son Jarocho, from roots to rock and hip-hop, Las Cafeteras takes folk music to the future. The group sings in five distinct languages – English, Spanish, Spanglish, love, and justice… and the members believe everyone understands at least one of those languages.

The group’s electric sound and energy has carried it around the world, playing shows from Bonnaroo to the Hollywood Bowl, WOMAD New Zealand to Montreal Jazz, and beyond. The band has performed in the good company of Mexican icons Café Tacuba, Natalia LaFourcade, Lila Downs, and Gypsy Kings; Colombian superstar Juanes; hip-hop artist Common; Los Angeles legends Ozomatli and Los Lobos; and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

This is Las Cafeteras' first performance at the Moss Arts Center.