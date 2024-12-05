Last Illusion: Trans-Siberian Tribute

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Thu 12/5

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $24 + tax - Advance, $26 + tax - Day of Show

This is a Sit-Down show.

Last Illusion was formed with one sole purpose...to become the premier musical tribute to The Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The result is a wonderful production that leaves audiences amazed.  The magic of Christmas, the magic of TSO. The magic of the Last Illusion - come out and join the magic.

Info

540.345.6377
