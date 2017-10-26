Last Minute Costumes: Cardboard Box Head Masks

Register Now

Have you always wanted an epic Halloween costume, but find it intimidating to create anything larger-scale? Are your intricate ideas making you wonder where to even begin? In this class, you will use cardboard, paper, tape, and other decorating materials to create a head mask that will transform you into the character, hero, or inanimate object of your dreams.

Museum School Faculty will have templates prepared for a narwhal, unicorn, bear, dog, elephant, and triceratops. If you have something different in mind, be sure to email instructor Mariam Foster by Sunday, October 22, so that she can prepare a blueprint: mfoster@taubmanmuseum.org

Participants are encouraged to bring cardboard boxes, especially if they want to make something extremely large!

It's not too late to make your dream costume!

$55 | $45 members