Last Minute Costumes: Cardboard Box Head Masks
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Have you always wanted an epic Halloween costume, but find it intimidating to create anything larger-scale? Are your intricate ideas making you wonder where to even begin? In this class, you will use cardboard, paper, tape, and other decorating materials to create a head mask that will transform you into the character, hero, or inanimate object of your dreams.
Museum School Faculty will have templates prepared for a narwhal, unicorn, bear, dog, elephant, and triceratops. If you have something different in mind, be sure to email instructor Mariam Foster by Sunday, October 22, so that she can prepare a blueprint: mfoster@taubmanmuseum.org
Participants are encouraged to bring cardboard boxes, especially if they want to make something extremely large!
It's not too late to make your dream costume!
$55 | $45 members