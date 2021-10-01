LATE NIGHTS: THE ART OF SALSA: A NIGHT OF DANCING TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

× Expand TMA Join us for a night of Dance and Art!

Join us for an evening of food, drink, dancing and celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month with Salsa Noke!

5-7pm: FREE Entrance to Galleries and enjoy small plates from the cafe.

5:30 pm and 6:30 pm: FREE Spotlight Gallery talks on the Macdowell Eakins collection led by Chief Curator Dr. Karl Willers

7-10 pm: The Art of Salsa! Cover Fees Apply. Purchase your tickets ahead of time.

7:30 pm- 8 pm: Dance lesson with Edgar Ornelas from Salsa Noke

8-10 pm: DANCE PARTY! Put your dance lesson in motion with music from Salsa Noke!

Drinks and small plates will be available at Morning Brew Coffee Company. This is an evening too hot to miss!

RSVP for announcements and updates on the evening's events.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 day of.

FREE Admission for Museum Members at the 110 Society level and above. Enter promo code 110Society at check out

50% discount for University Museum Members and Patron Level (Dual Family and under)

($5 in advance/ $7.50 day of). Enter promo code Member50 at checkout.