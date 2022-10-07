LATE NIGHTS: THE ART OF SALSA

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Great music, dancing, drinks, and art - it's a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month with Salsa Noke for the Museum's monthly Late Night event this October!

Get your hips moving from 6-7 pm with guided dance lessons from Edgar Ornelas, then put your moves to the test on the dance floor. Bring your favorite dancing partner, or make new friends for the evening.

Drinks will be available for purchase, and the galleries will be open until 9 pm.

Free and open to all - this is an evening too hot to miss!

Art & Exhibitions, Dance, First Fridays
540.342.5760
