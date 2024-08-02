Late Nights: Arts for All – An Interactive Evening Celebrating the Arts and All Abilities

× Expand TMA Marketing A blind man painting a beautiful mural.

It’s our August Late Night, and this month we’re celebrating arts for all!

Meet internationally renowned artist John Bramblitt – our newest mural artist whose work is collected in more than 120 countries.

John lives in Denton, Texas, and has appeared internationally in print, TV and radio, with appearances on CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, ABC, NBC, FOX, Discovery Channel and BBC Radio and TV to name a few outlets.