Late Nights: Carnevale Celebration

× Expand TMA Marketing Mardi gras mask, beads and feathers background Carnival mask with beads and feathers

Laissez les bons temps rouler with this February’s Carnevale/Mardi Gras-themed Late Night!

Dance along to live music from the Cave Spring High School Jazz Band, take in the fun and wonder of small batch candy sugar as it’s handspun by Cirque Du Sucre, enjoy cake magic from Gratificaketion, get creative with art activities, peruse the galleries, and more!

Live music kicks off at 6:30 pm.

Want to create a special mask to wear during the festivities? Sign up for our fun mask-making workshop that runs from 6-7 pm!

Cash bar | Treats available for purchase

Free and welcoming to all. No registration required – walk-ins welcome!