Late Nights: Celebrating Art and All Abilities with John Bramblitt

Celebrate art and all abilities during this Late Night at the Museum!

Renowned artist John Bramblitt – whose work has been sold in more than 120 countries – will join us to provide live demos and talk about his life as a painter who is blind.

John lives in Denton, Texas, and has appeared internationally in print, TV and radio, with appearances on CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, ABC, NBC, FOX, Discovery Channel and BBC Radio and TV to name a few outlets. He’s been featured in The New York Times and Psychology Today as well as designed the artwork for numerous magazine covers and even the artwork for major film productions. He’s also the subject of the award winning documentary shorts “Line of Sight’ and “Bramblitt.” His work has received much recognition including the “Most Inspirational Video of 2008” from YouTube and three Presidential Service Awards for his innovative art workshops.

Art Venture will be open with multi-sensory activities for all ages and abilities, with instructors providing activities tailored for those living with low or no vision, hard-of-hearing or deaf, neurodiversities such as autism spectrum, and other abilities.

Galleries will be open as well.

This evening is free, welcoming, and open to all!