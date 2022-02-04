Late Nights: Expression

× Expand TMA Join us!

Join us on Friday, February 4 from 5-9 pm for our next Late Nights at the Taubman for a celebration of arts and culture.

5-9 pm: Evening access to the galleries (including Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design)

5-9 pm: Drinks + Small Plates will be available from the cafe

5:30-6 pm: Listening to Paintings in the galleries with Scott Williamson

Providing yet another fresh, exciting and engaging performance from Scott Williamson! Join as he tours us through the galleries with an acapella performance that is unique to the Taubman's exhibitions, and not to be missed. A perfect way to combine music and art- come join us! This performance is free and open to the public.

6-6:30 pm: Opening of the giant pop up book Tao Hua Yuan Ji by Colette Fu

6:30-8:30 pm: Live Music by JoJo Stockton and Solacoustix