Late Nights - First Fridays at the Taubman

× Expand Courtesy Taubman Museum of Art

Late Nights are held on every first Friday at the Taubman Museum of Art. The series is brought to you in conjunction with Art By Night and features lively entertainment, unique cultural experiences, and insightful programming.

Each month will feature a different theme, so mark your calendar and come with friends and family to enjoy live music, performance art, artist talks, or poetry readings, along with evening access to the galleries.