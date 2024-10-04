Late Nights – Hairfirmations: An Artistic Celebration of the Beauty and Diversity of Textured Hair
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
Join us for a fun, uplifting, and inspirational Late Night this month with Hairfirmations: An Artistic Celebration of the Beauty and Diversity of Textured Hair.
Dance the night away to the beats of DJ C Milli, who will be keeping the energy high all evening.
Enjoy interactive hair activities, a throwback hair salon, and celebrity hair styles through the decades slide show!
Grab some swag from the L’Oreal’s Texture of Change booth.
Paint a canvas with local artists, or have your face painted.
Connect with other hair enthusiasts and experience the joy of hair culture.
Free and welcoming! No registration required – walk-in’s welcome!
Bring your friends, family, and anyone who loves to celebrate hair and art.