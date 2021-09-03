Late Nights: Jazz!

× Expand TMA Join us at the Taubman Museum of Art!

Join us for an evening of art and music and art!

· 5:30 | 6:30 | 7:30pm: Spotlight Talks Featuring Recently Opened Exhibitions

· 5-9pm: Live jazz, rhythm and blues:

o 5pm: Tom Floyd Trio

o 7pm: Gabe Morales

· Until 9pm: Museum galleries are open late, with food and drink available for purchase in the café, Morning Brew Coffee Company

The Artemis Journal launch party and reading originally planned for September 3 has been postponed, but copies of the new 2021 edition are still available for sale!

Hard cover copies signed by Nikki Giovanni are $40 each, and can be purchased in the Museum Shop and online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org