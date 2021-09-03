Late Nights: Jazz!

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for an evening of art and music and art!

· 5:30 | 6:30 | 7:30pm: Spotlight Talks Featuring Recently Opened Exhibitions

· 5-9pm: Live jazz, rhythm and blues:

o 5pm: Tom Floyd Trio

o 7pm: Gabe Morales

· Until 9pm: Museum galleries are open late, with food and drink available for purchase in the café, Morning Brew Coffee Company

The Artemis Journal launch party and reading originally planned for September 3 has been postponed, but copies of the new 2021 edition are still available for sale!

Hard cover copies signed by Nikki Giovanni are $40 each, and can be purchased in the Museum Shop and online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions
5403425760
to
Google Calendar - Late Nights: Jazz! - 2021-09-03 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Late Nights: Jazz! - 2021-09-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Late Nights: Jazz! - 2021-09-03 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Late Nights: Jazz! - 2021-09-03 17:00:00 ical