Late Nights: Kizouk Dance Night

Start the New Year with music and dance with Kizomba Roanoke and Zoukumi! Move to the beat as you learn the basic steps for the Kizomba and Brazilian Zouk dances.

Kizomba is a partner dance that originated in Angola, West Africa, deriving from traditional Semba dance. Kizomba has branched into a family of dances, including Kizomba, Urbankiz, Kizomba Fusion and more. Kizomba Roanoke is a new addition to Roanoke, with regular kizomba classes and socials.

Brazilian Zouk originated in Brazil in the 1990s and is largely influenced by lambada, bolero, samba & more. This Latin partner dance that has spread all over the world. Zoukumi has been hosting dance events and connecting local dancers with out of town dancers and instructors.