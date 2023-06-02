× Expand TMA Marketing A collection of work from House of Ninja

Mark your calendars for an evening like no other here in Roanoke!

Late Nights: Performances and Ball with the International Iconic House of Ninja and Fashionista Roanoke will feature an evening of fantastic music, dance and fashion!

Mix and mingle with music by legendary DJ Chip Chop, who has collaborated with Madonna, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and more.

Learn about the history of Ballroom, an African American and Latinx underground LGBTQI+ culture that originated in New York City in the 1960s, celebrating their contributions to fashion, dance, music and performance, followed by a performance from the House of Ninja!

Please note this is an 18+ event, and advance registration is required.

$15 for Museum members | $20 for others in advance | $25 day of (includes 1 drink ticket)

Tickets are non-transferable and IDs must match the ticket holder’s name at the door.