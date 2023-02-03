Late Nights: Poetry Celebrating Positive Fragmentation

× Expand TMA Marketing A Native American on the back of an amazingly decorated truck

Enjoy a night of art, poetry, and spoken word celebrating the Museum’s newest exhibition, Positive Fragmentation: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation.

Local poets and spoken word artists will regale you with their original pieces inspired by the art works on view; the exhibition features over 180 prints from 21 contemporary women artists including Louise Bourgeois, Kara Walker, Judy Chicago, Jenny Holzer, Lorna Simpson, Wendy Red Star, and Swoon, among others.

5-9 pm: Galleries and cash bar open

6-7 pm: Optional Creative Poetry Workshop ($10; advance registration required)

7-9 pm: Spoken word performances

Free and welcoming to all!