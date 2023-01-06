× Expand TMA Marketing Two people dancing with masquerade masks

Two people wearing eye masks holding hands

An evening of beauty, mystery, and transformation – join us for Late Nights: Transform Masquerade Ball!

Featuring DJ Stimulator Jones and live performances from the Downtown Divas, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!

Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest masquerade attire. Prizes will be awarded for the most creative outfits.

Cover charge is $15 for members or $20 for non-members advance sale, and $25 non-members at the door – 1 drink ticket included with admission.

Please note that this is an 18 + event.

A guided tour of Titian to Monet: European Paintings from Joslyn Art Museum at 7 pm is available as an add-on for $10 at the door. Don’t miss this special experience since it’s the closing weekend for this exhibition and immersive experience. The Taubman is the only place on the East Coast to share the exhibition, and the only in the nation to share the immersive experience.