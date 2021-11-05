Late Nights: TRANSFORM Masquerade Party

TRANSFORM wearing your best digs and join us for a masquerade party replete with live music, ambient lighting design, and live performances to celebrate our Fashioning the Future exhibition suite, including Ruth E. Carter: AfroFuturism in Costume Design.

Join the 110 Young Professionals Society as we embrace the theme of transformation. Whether you’re trying to heighten or obscure your identity, we’re encouraging guests to wear decorative masks to help foster a sense of mystery and surreality.

5-7pm: FREE Entrance to Galleries and enjoy small plates from the cafe.

5-7 pm: FREE Spotlight Gallery talks

7-10 pm: TRANSFORM begins! Cover Fees Apply. Purchase your tickets online ahead of time.

Drinks and small plates will be available at Morning Brew Coffee Company.

RSVP for announcements and updates on the evening's events.

Tickets are $15 in advance/ $20 day of.

FREE Admission for Museum Members at the 110 Society level and above. Enter promo code 110Society at check out

50% discount for University Museum Members and Patron Level (Dual Family and under)

($7.50 in advance/ $10 day of). Enter promo code Member50 at checkout.

Not a Museum Member? Join Today!

Tickets are non-refundable.

We hope to see you there!

Check out our Facebook page for more information.

About the Late Nights Series: This series is held in conjunction with Roanoke’s Art By Night on the first Friday of each month from 5pm – 9pm at the Taubman Museum of Art. Each month’s theme is different and is planned and hosted by the 110 Society Steering Committee- a group of 13 young professionals that live and work in the Roanoke region who support the mission of the Taubman Museum of Art through membership, local events, and unforgettable experiences.