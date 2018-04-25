Laughter is the Best Medicine

Come, laugh with us!

Everyone enjoys a good laugh, but have you ever considered what it means for your health? From stress release to boosting your immune system and improving your mood, the science is clear – laughter makes for great medicine.

Our latest art exhibition, which is being produced by the school’s Creativity in Health Education program, will serve, in part, as a tribute to Dr. Julien H. Meyer, Jr. Throughout his career as an obstetrics and gynecology physician, Dr. Meyer was well-known for his appreciation of humor and adroit ability to incorporate it into his work as a physician.

In addition to practicing at Physicians to Women, which was founded by his father, Dr. Meyer was a faculty member at the school and embodied many of the school’s core values, especially patient-centered care and community involvement. This exhibit is dedicated to honoring Julien Meyer’s longtime service to the community, his patients, and the school, while celebrating two of his many interests – humor and art.