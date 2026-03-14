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Lauren Alaina is a Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse and she is unveiling a new musical chapter with the 2025 releases of “Those Kind of Women,” “Household” and “All My Exes (feat. Chase Matthew)” – out now. Signaling more new music on the horizon, these releases are the first tastes of new music since her six-song 2023 EP Unlocked. Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” Diamond “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 3X Platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. With the Brown duet, Alaina became the only solo country female artist in history to receive the RIAA's Diamond certification on a single. The Georgia-born force, whom American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has also shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, and more. This year, she joins the much-anticipated Rascal Flatts Life Is A Highway Tour.

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