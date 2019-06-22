Lavender Festival

Lavender Festival - 2019-06-22

Beliveau Estate Winery 5415 Gallion Ridge Rd., Blacksburg, Virginia

At the festival you will find lavender plants and products for sale, and lavender inspired foods such as lavender chicken salad, lavender ice cream, and lavender lemonade, to name a few. “Learn about lavender” lectures are held throughout the day.  The soft music of a harp and instrumental groups waft over the lavender as you sip your wine and enjoy an incredible relaxing afternoon.

Info
Beliveau Estate Winery 5415 Gallion Ridge Rd., Blacksburg, Virginia View Map
540-961-0505
