Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

to

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

We would like to show our appreciation to all law enforcement families from Vinton, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem. Featuring:

-A grilled lunch

-Bouncy House

-Facepainting

-Massages

-Treasure Hunt for Children

-Popcorn

-Cotton Candy

-Special Guest Marc Eckel performing the Splat Experience

Info

CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
Business & Career, Kids & Family, This & That
540-293-4595
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. - 2023-04-08 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. - 2023-04-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. - 2023-04-08 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. - 2023-04-08 11:00:00 ical