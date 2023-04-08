Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
to
CommUNITY Church 1923 E Main Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
We would like to show our appreciation to all law enforcement families from Vinton, Roanoke City, Roanoke County, and Salem. Featuring:
-A grilled lunch
-Bouncy House
-Facepainting
-Massages
-Treasure Hunt for Children
-Popcorn
-Cotton Candy
-Special Guest Marc Eckel performing the Splat Experience
Info
