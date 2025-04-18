Layered Mountain Landscape Painting Workshop

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Artists have been inspired for generations by the Blue Ridge Mountains. From its rolling hills to its majestic skies, we’ve all soaked in the beauty of our natural home.

In this class, you’ll use this beloved landscape to create your own beautiful painting. Using a combination of watercolor and acrylic paint, create layers of background, middle-ground, and foreground for your own original work of art.

All supplies provided. Registration required.

Members: $16 | General Public: $20

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
