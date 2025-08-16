Lazy Man Dub Band w. Jstop Latin Soul

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl 2025 Season

With Lazy Man Dub Band's reggae rhythms and Jstop Latin Soul's Afro-Cuban jazz, August's outdoor offering is the hottest yet! Bless up!

Lazy Man Dub Band is a reggae band hailing from Roanoke, Virginia. Formed in 2007, the band is comprised of 9 talented musicians who share a passion for the one drop grooves of classic reggae music. Their sound is anchored by a tight and soulful rhythm section, complemented by a powerful horn section that adds an extra layer of depth and energy to their live performances.

Lazy Man Dub Band draws inspiration from the great reggae bands of the past, such as Bob Marley and the Wailers, The Skatalites, and The Maytals. Their music combines classic elements of roots reggae, dub, and one drop with a modern sensibility, resulting in a sound that is both timeless and fresh.

The band's live shows are renowned for their high energy and infectious grooves, as well as their tight musicianship and improvisational flair. Whether playing at local clubs and festivals or opening for national acts, Lazy Man Dub Band always brings their A-game and leaves audiences wanting more.

With a dedicated fan base and a growing reputation as one of the top reggae bands in the region, Lazy Man Dub Band is poised for even greater success in the years to come. Whether you're a die-hard reggae fan or simply love great music, be sure to catch Lazy Man Dub Band at their next show!

Based in Roanoke, Virginia, Jstop Latin Soul is the region’s sole Afro-Cuban jazz ensemble. They exemplify top-tier musicianship and a dedication to cultural diversity, akin to the legendary collaboration of artists from Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Panama during the vibrant Latin-jazz era of the 1960s. Jstop Latin Soul keeps the essence of Afro-Cuban rhythms alive, skillfully blending them with American jazz and soul. Their performances offer a fresh and innovative take on this historically significant and culturally rich genre of music.

Doors - 5:00 p.m. | Show - 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: $23.67 | $50.66

Click here to purchase tickets.