Le Tour de Roanoke - Gourmet

(18+, 10+ with adult) Enjoy an evening of cycling and dining at Roanoke's finest local gourmet eateries. We will start at Underdog Bikes with a Champagne Toast (provided by Underdog Bikes), head to River and Rail for Appetizers, ride along the greenway to Local Roots for a charcuterie assortment and then downtown to Billy's for your choice of dessert. In total you will ride approximately 8 miles in roughly 2.5 hours. Fee includes your guide for the evening and the food selections. Don't forget to BYOB (bring your own bike) or you may rent a bike from UnderDog Bikes located at 1113 Piedmont Street SE, 24014.