Le Tour de Roanoke - Gourmet

(18+, 16+ with adult) Enjoy an evening of cycling and dining at Roanoke’s greatest local eateries. You will be accompanied by fellow cyclists/foodies to take a sectional tour of the city, stopping at each featured restaurant and sampling the best they have to offer. In total you will ride approximately 5 miles in roughly 2.5 hours and have sampled appetizers, entrees and desserts at a different restaurant. Fee includes your guide for the evening and the food selections. Don’t forget to BYOB (bring your own bike) or you may rent a bike from UnderDog Bikes located at 1113 Piedmont Street SE, 24014.