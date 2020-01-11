The Lea's High School Winter Classic Basketball

The 6th annual Lea’s High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge is bringing back the "Mayor's Cup" and the "Southwest Virginia County Cup" this year! This year’s Challenge includes the following line-up:

12:00pm - Hidden Valley HS vs. Cave Spring HS- FOR THE SOUTHWEST VA COUNTY CUP!

1:45pm - North Cross HS vs. Roanoke Catholic HS

3:30pm - William Fleming High School (Girls) vs Patrick Henry High School (Girls)- FOR THE MAYOR'S CUP!

5:30pm - Patrick Henry High School vs William Fleming High School - For the MAYOR’S CUP!

The goal of the Winter Classic is not just to showcase top talent, but also to serve as a reminder of the great resources focused on strengthening members of the community that exist. Tickets will be general admission for $10 and are on sale now at Berglund Center Box office or at roanokelive.com. Each ticket is good for the entire Classic