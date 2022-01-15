Outback Presents is pleased to announce comedian Leanne Morgan's first national headlining tour will continue across the United States in 2022. Today, the rising star revealed The Big Panty Tour will bring her hit stand-up comedy routine to the masses in 37 new cities.

"I'll be coming to a city near you and it's going to be so much fun! Come as you are with the people you love. I'll have on big panties, and I suggest you do too! If you want to laugh and have a good time, get your tickets and I'll see you there. We'll have a ball. Oh, and people in little panties are welcome, too. XOXO," says Morgan.

Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps fans coming back for more. As a married stay-at-home mother of three, people often accuse Morgan of spying on them because she seems to be living their same life. The fact that so many can relate to her comedy has made Morgan a hit even among the strangest of audiences.