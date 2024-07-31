LEAP Community Store Grand Opening
The LEAP Hub 1027 Patterson Ave. SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24016
All are invited to help us celebrate the opening of the LEAP Community Store! On July 31, from 2-4 pm, we'll have speakers and ceremony, plus vendors available and free tasting samples; from 4-7 pm we'll have games and activities and giveaways throughout the evening!
