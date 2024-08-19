LEAP 'Fun'draiser at Golden Cactus Brewing

× Expand Courtesy of LEAP Support LEAP's work at this 'Fun'draiser, held at Golden Cactus Brewing in downtown Roanoke. There will be a silent auction featuring a Cardinal Bicycle donated E-bike, plus a raffle featuring many beautiful food and craft items created and donated by Roanoke-area small businesses.

Support LEAP's work at this "Fun"draiser, held at Golden Cactus Brewing in downtown Roanoke. There will be a silent auction featuring a Cardinal Bicycle donated E-bike, plus a raffle featuring many beautiful food and craft items created and donated by Roanoke-area small businesses. The event also features live music and fun activities (a seed giveaway, yard games, tastings). Kids are welcome.

Entry Tickets are $10 and include one Raffle Ticket. You may purchase additional Raffle Tickets at $10 each (the more Raffle Tickets you buy, the greater your chance to win amazing prizes!). Raffle Tickets will be picked up at the door. Entry Tickets and Raffle Tickets will be for sale the night of the event. Food from Food Hut RKE and beer and other beverages from Golden Cactus Brewing will be available for purchase at the event.

This event is open to everyone.