Learn to Curl

Try the sport that is sweeping the country!

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club, in conjunction with the Curling Club of Virginia, is pleased to present the first-ever Learn2Curl in Roanoke. The fee covers an informational briefing, about an hour of on-ice instruction, and equipment costs. You only need to dress warm, wear clean soft-soled shoes, and be ready to experience the spirit of curling!

Spots are limited. To reserve your spot or to learn more (including age recommendations), please visit our website.

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
