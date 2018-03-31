Learn to Curl

Try the sport that is sweeping the country!

The Roanoke Valley Curling Club, in conjunction with the Curling Club of Virginia, is pleased to present the first-ever Learn2Curl in Roanoke. The fee covers an informational briefing, about an hour of on-ice instruction, and equipment costs. You only need to dress warm, wear clean soft-soled shoes, and be ready to experience the spirit of curling!

Spots are limited. To reserve your spot or to learn more (including age recommendations), please visit our website.