Learn to Draw: Animal Fur
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Learn to draw the fur of your favorite pet!
This quick class is for anyone who wants a crash course on how to draw animal fur. Instructor and professional artist, Ana Morales, will guide you through the techniques involved in creating an accurate representation of these unique textures. No experience necessary, bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.
