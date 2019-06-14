Learn to Draw: Vases & Bottles

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

This quick class is for anyone who wants a crash course on how to draw vases, bottles, and other kinds of containers from observation. Instructor and professional artist, Ana Morales, will guide you through the techniques involved in creating an accurate representation of a three-dimensional object. No experience necessary, bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
