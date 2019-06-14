Learn to Draw: Vases & Bottles
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Taubman Museum of Art
Empty vase
Learn to draw and shade vases!
This quick class is for anyone who wants a crash course on how to draw vases, bottles, and other kinds of containers from observation. Instructor and professional artist, Ana Morales, will guide you through the techniques involved in creating an accurate representation of a three-dimensional object. No experience necessary, bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning