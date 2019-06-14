Learn to Draw: Vases & Bottles

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Empty vase Learn to draw and shade vases!

This quick class is for anyone who wants a crash course on how to draw vases, bottles, and other kinds of containers from observation. Instructor and professional artist, Ana Morales, will guide you through the techniques involved in creating an accurate representation of a three-dimensional object. No experience necessary, bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.