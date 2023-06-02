× Expand Marielle Wijnands The St. Elias Lebanese Dance Troupe performs throughout the weekend of June 2, 3, & 4 at the Roanoke Lebanese Festival. A delicious variety of traditional Lebanese cuisine and drink is plentiful at this family-friendly event, rain or shine!

Roanoke Lebanese Festival returns June 2-4, 2023: After a three-year hiatus, the popular Roanoke Lebanese Festival returns in 2023! This year marks the 22nd Lebanese festival and will be held June 2-4, 2023 at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 4730 Cove Road, N.W., Roanoke, VA. The festival is open Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. The festival features delicious Lebanese food, Lebanese music and traditional Lebanese folk dancers in full costume. Admission and parking are free. Visitors may purchase a wide variety of home-style Lebanese food, and children can participate in activities for an affordable fee. Menu offerings include meat pies, vegetarian and meat grape leaves, spinach pies, spinach-feta rolls, falafel, grilled lamb and beef kabobs, beef kafta, chicken shawarma wraps, lubee (Lebanese green beans), tabbouleh, cabbage rolls, kibbie, pita bread, hummus, Lebanese cheesecake, baklava, other Lebanese pastries and more. In addition to onsite dining, takeout will be available throughout the day and evening. Orders may be placed online. Tours of the church will cover the rich history of Maronite Catholicism, one of the oldest rites within Catholic Christianity, including a display of stained glass windows and icons. For more information, visit the website: www.LebaneseFestival.StEliasChurch.org or contact St. Elias Church at 540-562-0012