Lecture and Book Signing with Author Mitali Perkins

× Expand Hollins University kid lit final Kidlit@hollins

Born in Kolkata, India, Mitali Perkins lived in Ghana, Cameroon, England, and Mexico before her parents settled in California when she was in middle school. She is the author of many award-winning picture books and novels for young readers, including Rickshaw Girl, which was adapted into a film. She’s also written a nonfiction book for adults about children's literature, Steeped in Stories: Timeless Children's Novels to Refresh our Tired Souls. Her newest releases are a picture book, Holy Night and Little Star, and a middle-grade novel, Hope in the Valley. Mitali lives and writes in the San Francisco Bay Area. mitaliperkins.com

Join us for a lecture and book signing at the Visual Arts Center Auditorium. To join via Zoom, email kidlit@hollins.edu for a link.