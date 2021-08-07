LEE BRICE AT DR PEPPER PARK

× Expand Dr Pepper Park Lee BriceWhen current CMA and CMT Music Award-nominated and Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 2.2 billion on-demand streams, and three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He is currently #1 at Country Radio with his fastest rising single career to date, “One of Them Girls,” which follows his #1 with Carly Pearce on “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and his #1 just prior to that, “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he is a member of the company's "Billionaires Club,” becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken eight radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now, and “One Of Them Girls.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020.

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 5:45pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

We accept cash or credit cards. There is an ATM machine on site. Cash only in the VIP Skybox.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available onsite from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com