Leftovers Presents: Roanoke DIY Fest on March 29 & 30.

The festival will celebrate and introduce DIY music and arts from Roanoke and surrounding areas.

Two stages will feature a constant stream of live, original music. There will also be an artist and vendor section for patrons to view and purchase local and regional works.

Featured bands include Lung, L.A. Dies, White Petals, Dover & The Elevators, Lucid You, and many more!

Doors open at 5:30 PM on Friday and 2:00 PM on Saturday.