About The Legacy Motown Revue

Since touring with Bill Pinckney’s Original Drifters, as music director and pianist, Band Leader Stan Stigall has dreamed of starting a tribute to the legendary groups that he grew up listening to! Since the passing of his friend, Bill Pinckney, this desire has grown stronger...thus the inception of THE LEGACY!!!

Paying homage to the music that molded multiple generations, and gave Detroit a claim to fame other than cars, THE LEGACY takes you back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations, and so many more legendary icons! Featuring talented performers that dance and sing, plus an amazing six-piece horn band, you will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American Musical History!! Soul music is not just our past...it’s The Legacy!

The Legacy Motown Revue was founded July 4, 2010, and is owned and operated by Much Moore Entertainment.