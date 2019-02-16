LEGENDARY BISCUIT SESSION w. RUNAWAY JONES

We are are partnering with Virginia Hands & Voices to promote their organization with a special LEGENDARY Biscuit Session for families and individuals with hearing loss. Virginia Hands & Voices is dedicated to supporting families with children who are deaf and hard-of-hearing without bias around communication modes or methodology. They provide parents with the resources, networks, and information they need to improve communication access and educational outcomes for their children. We encourage everyone to become a member of Virginia Hands & Voices and those who complete membership forms at the event will receive a FREE 2-Show Power Pass to future 5 Points Music Sanctuary events. (Some exclusions apply.) We will hold a Subpac demonstration and an ASL interpreter will be present for the musical performance.

Music for the event will be provided by Runaway Jones. Leaning into the arena of soul jams, you can expect to hear covers from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Van Morrison, The Band, Little Feat, Sam & Dave, Al Green, Paul Simon, early Steve Winwood, Junior Walker, Bob Marley and maybe even some original soul.