Lenny Marcus Trio

Lenny Marcus hails from Washington, DC, but studied, performed and recorded for many years in New Orleans, LA, before relocating to Roanoke, VA. His music ranges from modern, contemporary upbeat jazz to a more meditative, contemplative approach and has been featured on NPR’s All that Jazz and ALL Songs Considered. Lenny is a highly trained jazz pianist who also plays flute and adds vocals. His compositions are refreshing and uplifting, and he has been compared to Vince Guaraldi, Oscar Peterson, Keith Jarrett, McCoy Tyner, a Mose Allison-type vocal style, Ray Bryant, and many others.