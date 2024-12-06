Leslie Brooks First Friday Concert

Leslie Brooks returns to the First Friday Listening Room at the Fine Arts Center Friday December 6 with her unique song stylings.

Leslie doesn’t fail to entertain and delight crowds. Her performance will include a mix of original and holiday music perfect for the season. Beware…her visit to the Listening Room last year prompted spontaneous singing and dancing by crowd members. Be prepared for a great time.

Copies of her holiday album will be available for sale.

The Listening Room is held at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski and opens at 5 p.m. with light refreshments and a cash bar serving beer and wine. Music is from 6-8 p.m. There is free parking on the streets in downtown as well as several free lots, including one behind the Pulaski Theatre across the street from the Fine Arts Center.