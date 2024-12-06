Leslie Brooks First Friday Concert

Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley 21 West Main Street , Roanoke, Virginia 24301

Leslie Brooks returns to the First Friday Listening Room at the Fine Arts Center Friday December 6 with her unique song stylings.

Leslie doesn’t fail to entertain and delight crowds. Her performance will include a mix of original and holiday music perfect for the season. Beware…her visit to the Listening Room last year prompted spontaneous singing and dancing by crowd members. Be prepared for a great time.

Copies of her holiday album will be available for sale.

The Listening Room is held at 21 West Main Street in Pulaski and opens at 5 p.m. with light refreshments and a cash bar serving beer and wine. Music is from 6-8 p.m. There is free parking on the streets in downtown as well as several free lots, including one behind the Pulaski Theatre across the street from the Fine Arts Center.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, First Fridays
5409807363
