lespecial
to
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Take a trip through the fantastical genre-bending world of lespecial as they make their Sanctuary debut. lespecial carve their own sonic path in modern music, creating their signature blend of “heavy future groove.” Veering from hip-hop to metal, prog to house, pensive indie-rock to apocalyptic dub, leaving room for head banging and hip swaying alike, while still presenting a unified sound and vision.
Info
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Art & Exhibitions