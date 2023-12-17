Let Heaven & Nature Sing Christmas Concert

× Expand Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Christmas Concert 2023 (Instagram Post) - 1 "Let Heaven & Nature Sing!" Christmas ConcertSunday, December 17 at 7:00 PM

"Let Heaven & Nature Sing!" A Christmas Concert Presented by the RCPC Sanctuary Choir & Friends with Guest Orchestra

The concert starts at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:30 PM).

Free and open to the public!

The Raleigh Court Presbyterian Christmas Concert takes on a new format this year to tell the Christmas story through the relationship of God’s incarnate coming in Jesus Christ to the world God created. The theme and title for the concert this year is “Let Heaven and Nature Sing!” The concert begins with seven chimes and the phrase “In the beginning…” unfolds into the familiar story of Genesis 1 and John 1. The nativity story unravels through the words of the Prophet Isaiah about the one who will bring peace to all creation. We explore moments of the nativity story where creatures of heaven and nature sing and rejoice in their creator in response to the glorious news of Christ’s birth. The concert concludes with the “The Dream Isaiah Saw” by Glen Rudolph and “Stay with Us” by Egil Hovland. These selections together charge us with the dream of knowledge, wisdom, worship, and awe as we leave in peace together and ponder what a creation at rest might look like amidst the hustle of the Christmas season.