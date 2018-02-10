Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser)

to Google Calendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00

SML YMCA 293 Firstwatch Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24121

More information coming soon! 

Save the Date

SML Good Neighbors, Inc. presents Let's Dance Valentine's Dance

Febuary 10th 2018

Doors open at 6pm 

Music begins at 7pm 

This will be a live big band music event featuring the amazing Let's Dance Band. 

The Let's Dance Band is comprised of professional musicians ages 17 - 93. The group's repertoire consists of popular music from the 1930s to now including Big Band Swing, Jazz, Latin, Funk, and Rock.   

Info
SML YMCA 293 Firstwatch Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24121
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser) - 2018-02-10 18:00:00