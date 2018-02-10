Let's Dance Valentine's Dance (SML Good Neighbors, Inc. Fundraiser)
SML YMCA 293 Firstwatch Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24121
More information coming soon!
Save the Date
SML Good Neighbors, Inc. presents Let's Dance Valentine's Dance
Febuary 10th 2018
Doors open at 6pm
Music begins at 7pm
This will be a live big band music event featuring the amazing Let's Dance Band.
The Let's Dance Band is comprised of professional musicians ages 17 - 93. The group's repertoire consists of popular music from the 1930s to now including Big Band Swing, Jazz, Latin, Funk, and Rock.
Info
