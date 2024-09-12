Let Me Tell Ya! at the Salem Museum

× Expand Salem Museum The Salem Museum and Historical Society at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA.

Step into the rich tapestry of Salem’s past and present at “Let Me Tell Ya!” an enchanting evening of tales and traditions, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at the Salem Museum.

Gather with fellow story enthusiasts for a night that promises to captivate and inspire. Featuring an array of talented storytellers, this free installment of the Salem Museum Speaker Series promises a journey through compelling narratives and heartfelt anecdotes. Whether a longtime fan of storytelling or new to the art, this event offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of the spoken word in a historic setting.

Let Me Tell Ya! is a vibrant community of individuals who share an appreciation for the magic of storytelling. Their monthly online Guild meetings provide a platform for storytellers to share their latest works, and members offer valuable feedback on what resonated with them, what could be improved, and what they craved more of. The group’s monthly open mic Story Swap event showcases family-friendly stories based on a theme of the month, limited to a concise five to seven minutes. Visit their website at https://www.storytellingconnections.com/ to learn more!

Don’t miss this chance to connect with the community and enjoy an unforgettable evening. Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and come prepared to be moved by the power of stories!

The Salem Museum & Historical Society is an independent, nonprofit organization preserving and celebrating the history of Salem, Virginia, founded in 1802. The Salem Museum is located in the historic 1845 Williams-Brown House at 801 East Main Street, Salem, VA 24153. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Museum admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The Museum has free parking. The entrance is at the Oakey Field Complex sign. 540-389-6760. salemmuseum.org