Letters From Home
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
THE MISSION OF LETTERS FROM HOME is to travel the country, honoring our nation's veterans, active military heroes and their families by Reviving
Patriotism through music.
You will be dazzled with tap dancing.
Your memories will be filled with song.
You will be charmed by comedy, charisma and personality.
Your hearts will be touched forever with patriotism.
Letters From Home brings back the style of the USO with incredible high-energy performances featuring creator and founder Erinn Dearth, and singer and comedian Dan Beckmann!
Special guests and big bands are also available to add to these nationwide life-changing one-of-a-kind live shows featuring the music of WWII and Vietnam and beyond.
Tickets are on sale now at www1.ticketmaster.com/event/010056BCDFB49907.