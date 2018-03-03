Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour

Google Calendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

LEWIS BLACK, GRAMMY Award-winning, stand-up comedian, is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and most recently, a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He is a passionate performer who is a more pissed-off optimist than a mean-spirited curmudgeon. Lewis is the rare comic who can cause an audience to laugh themselves into incontinence while making compelling points about the absurdity of our world.

Info
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
540-853-2241
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lewis Black- The Joke's on Us Tour - 2018-03-03 20:00:00