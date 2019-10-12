LewisGale Salem Half Marathon, Virginia's Blue Ridge 8K & G&H Contracting Kids Run

The City of Salem is known as "Virginia's Championship City", where we have hosted NCAA National Championships as well as many other tournaments. In 2016, we decided to branch out and bring that "Championship" mentality to running!

We have partnered with Blue Ridge Racing, the area's leading road race management organization to produce these events. In addition to managing the Lewis Gale Salem Half Marathon and associated events, Blue Ridge Racing handles the race management for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, also known as "America's Toughest Road Marathon."

The Salem Half Marathon will celebrate its fourth year in 2019. Its mission is to encourage people to get outside and get physically active. The race starts and finishes on Main Street, takes runners on a tour of Salem through neighborhoods, Roanoke College and the Roanoke River Greenway.

This is a race you will want to come back and do year after year. We always pursue excellence and this race is an event that you will want to mark on your calendar.